Looking Back At Lady Gaga & Christian Carino's Two-Year Romance

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino's story has come to an end. After garnering critical acclaim for her first major film role in A Star Is Born, the "Applause" singer announced her engagement to Christian Carino back in October. Today, however, a rep for the singer confirmed to People that the couple has called off their engagement and split.
Back in 2018, rumours swirled for months that Gaga and Carino — a talent agent at CAA — were planning on getting hitched. However, the former American Horror Story star only confirmed their status during her speech at Monday's Elle Women in Hollywood event.
Advertisement
"Thank you to all the loved ones in my life," Gaga said at the event. "Everyone at table five. My fiancé, Christian. All the loved ones in my life who take care of me every day."
Since Gaga and Carino keep their relationship fairly low-key, you might not know much about the agent, whom Gaga was first spotted out with early in 2017. Here’s how it all went down, with a timeline of the couple's relationship — from beginning to end.
July 2016
When one door closes, another opens. In July of 2016, it was announced that Gaga and her Chicago Fire beau, Taylor Kinney, had called it quits, despite getting engaged in 2015.
January 2017
The talent agent — who represents his lady as well as Kiernan Shipka, Margot Robbie, Johnny Depp, and a slew of other A-listers — was spotted hanging out with Gaga at a Kings of Leon concert in January of 2017. Just work pals, or something more?
February 2017
One month after Gaga and Carino are spotted at a concert, the pair is seen canoodling before the "Edge of Glory" singer's epic Super Bowl performance. The two are also seen hanging out together at a Grammys party.
March 2017
The private couple is spotted on a date night at a West Hollywood party, where they share a smooch in front of paparazzi.
June 2017
Rumors swirl that Carino popped the question to the pop star. The couple is also spotted going for a hike... which Gaga does in heels.
Advertisement
September 2017
Gaga gushes about her partner during a concert at Citi Field.
"When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was okay," said the singer, per Page Six. "The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall,” Gaga said.
The following month, Carino shares a photo of him and Gaga looking particularly lovey-dovey on a beach.
November 2017
Us Weekly reports that Gaga and Carino did indeed get engaged over the summer. The pair keep their relationship very quiet after this.
January 2018
Carino shares a video of Gaga ziplining: "The Super Bowl jump was only a warm up," he jokes.
August 2018
Gaga and Carino hold hands in Paris. Did the most romantic city in the world inspire Gaga's October "we're getting married!" reveal? Maybe!
October 2018
Gaga confirms the reports: they're engaged.
Congrats to the happy couple!
February 2019
After fans spotted Lady Gaga without her engagement ring at the Grammys, the singer's rep confirmed to People that after two years of dating, Gaga and Corino have ended their five-month engagement and split.
“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source told the website. “There’s no long dramatic story.”
Related Video:
Advertisement