Ryan Reynolds' Favourite Smell Is Douglas Firs & Canadian Rain

"You've got something hot in your hands," Reynolds points out as I enter the separate suite he's waiting in. I put the coffee down, resign myself to the fact that I will not take one sip during the length of our nine-minute conversation, and compliment him on his new role as the face of Giorgio Armani's Code Absolu (Not yet available in Canada). "I am a fragrance person," he tells me. "I always have been. I wear a little bit of something every day. Some of my earliest memories are very closely associated with some kind of scent or fragrance." Reynolds says that his favourite scent, the kind that can't be bottled, is the smell of his home: Vancouver, with its wealth of Douglas fir trees and rain.