The longest fashion journey ended today. Karl Lagerfeld has died, taking with him more than half a century of visionary fashion. A self-taught master, he referred to himself as a “complete improvisation.” He was a liberated and creative spirit who followed only his instincts, which never failed him. Rare are those who succeed in infusing such imagination and panache into their work. The icon will be remembered for his formidable humor, his talent for mastering languages other than fashion and for being a straight talker. “I do not want to be a reality in the lives of others,” he once said, “I want to be like an apparition, that appears and then disappears.” Picture by Hedi Slimane.