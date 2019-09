With Lady Gaga's musical note tattoo now corrected, fans have just unearthed what they think is another secret message in the ink. As several people pointed out on Twitter , since the singer decided not to signify which clef the notes are in, it can be read in treble clef as her desired "GAGA," or in bass clef as "BCBC." What's so revolutionary about that? BCBC lines up with A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper's initials. More likely, it's for Bobby Campbell, Gaga's manager and longtime friend who got the same tattoo with the pop star that day. Still, that doesn't mean it's too late for Cooper to jump in and get a matching one, too. You know what they say about threes.