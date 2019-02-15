Update: With Lady Gaga's musical note tattoo now corrected, fans have just unearthed what they think is another secret message in the ink. As several people pointed out on Twitter, since the singer decided not to signify which clef the notes are in, it can be read in treble clef as her desired "GAGA," or in bass clef as "BCBC." What's so revolutionary about that? BCBC lines up with A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper's initials. More likely, it's for Bobby Campbell, Gaga's manager and longtime friend who got the same tattoo with the pop star that day. Still, that doesn't mean it's too late for Cooper to jump in and get a matching one, too. You know what they say about threes.
This post was originally published on February 14.
Lady Gaga just pulled an Ariana Grande with her latest tattoo — but luckily, the mistake is a lot easier to fix.
For the second of her two brand-new tattoos, the singer and Oscar-nominated actress wanted G A G A spelled out in musical notes. But, as her tattoo artist Daniel Winter was buzzing away, Gaga didn't realize the tattoo had a major error.
The top line of the staff — as in, one of the horizontal lines seen on sheet music — was missing. So, with only four lines instead of five, the notes were incomprehensible.
A few minutes after posting the original image (which she's since deleted), fans flocked to the comments to point out the mistake. Luckily, Winter must have been nearby, as Gaga posted another photo less than an hour later to show fans her amended tattoo with an added top line. "Musical crisis averted," she wrote on Instagram. "Too many tequilas forgot the fifth staff line poor thing. Here’s the real deal."
She then posted a video of the improved tat, writing: "As a music theory student I’m appalled, as someone having fun with their friends I’m relieved."
Hey, at least it didn't come close to referencing Japanese barbecue.
