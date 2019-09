The closest comparison we have is the Jays beer can guy , real name Ken Pagan, who threw a beer can into the outfield of the Rogers Centre during a Jays game. He, too, was arrested, and he lost his job. The incident and aftermath were widely covered by media, but absent was the myriad of paparazzi-style photos, personal images mined from his social media, and intense fascination with his appearance. There were no widespread gleeful memes or threats of violence. A number of Torontonians were even concerned the police fingered the wrong man. Ultimately, Pagan received a conditional discharge after his lawyer argued the public humiliation he suffered should be taken into account.