It’s telling how, for many Canadians, feminist attitudes fly out the window as soon as there’s an excuse to do so. Treating women as equals when they adhere to societal standards, but objectifying, demeaning, and encouraging violence against them when they make a mistake is not feminism. It is regressive and dangerous. We simply do not vilify men who makes mistakes in the same manner, and it’s hard to imagine reactions would be the same if it were “Chair Boy” instead of Chair Girl.