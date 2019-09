It can be difficult to conceptualize what people actually mean when they talk about a "masculine" workplace culture. Most obviously, it means the gender pay gap maternity discrimination and sexual harassment , but that's not all. Women are often held back by more insidious behaviours – we may not even realize what's happening until it's too late – and it (literally) pays to know the actions we should be wary of, and how to respond when we're on the receiving end.