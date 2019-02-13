Whatever you have planned for Valentine's Day, it never hurts to have a couple sensuous songs up your sleeve. You might need some background music for a candlelit dinner, or a sultry playlist at the ready in case things between you and your date start to heat up. If you're still stumped as to which songs to choose, you're in luck because Spotify has rounded up its top 10 most popular songs for sex and dates.
Our very own bad girl Rihanna shot to the top of the sex playlist with, appropriately, "Sex With Me." Meanwhile, Jeremih scored two spots with "Birthday Sex," which came in second, and "All The Time." As much as we love RiRi and Jeremih, nothing made us happier than when we saw that Ginuwine's "Pony," one of our personal favourites, made the list.
Of course, if you're already good to go with your sexy playlist, maybe your date playlist still needs some refining. Ed Sheeran and Jason Mraz make multiple appearances on Spotify's list of top date songs, with "Thinking Out Loud" and "Photograph," and "I'm Yours" and "I Won't Give Up," respectively.
In an unexpected turn, The Weeknd's "Earned It" graces the sex list and the date list. Get you a man who can do both.
There's still time to finalize the soundtrack to your V-Day. Check out both of Spotify's playlists below.
