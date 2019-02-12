Rihanna Gets This $800 Facial, So I Did, Too

Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
Rihanna hasn't released an album since 2016, but she hasn't been resting on a beach in Barbados. No, she's been preoccupied with building a beauty and fashion empire that champions both shade diversity and body positivity. And since the launch of her makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, we've gotten an inside look at the singer's makeup routine, revealing her affinity for multipurpose brushes and her obsession with Gloss Bomb. But when it comes to her skin-care routine, answers have been few and far between.
It turns out, Rihanna trusts NYC spa Tracie Martyn with her skin, and she visits the spa regularly before award shows and events, like Met Gala and Diamond Ball. Of course, she doesn't get any old facial — she racks up an $800 USD bill getting a customized treatment that the folks at Tracie Martyn have dubbed the "Electro-Fusion Facial." (If you're thinking that's a steep price tag, you'll be comforted to know that Rihanna's makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, also uses a mix of affordable skin-care finds to maintain the glow between facial appointments.)
In an attempt to get just one inch closer to Rih herself, I paid a visit to Tracie Martyn and got Rihanna's go-to pre-show treatment. Check out the process in the video above.
Farmacy Honey Potion Renewing Antioxidant Mask, $75, available at Sephora; NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device (NOT AVAILABLE IN CANADA).
