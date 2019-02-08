Can’t stand chocolates in heart-shaped boxes, long-stemmed roses, and cute stuffed bears? We feel you, which is why we’ve done the hard job for your partner and rounded up 10 gifts that you’ll actually want this Valentine’s Day. From slippers that are comfy enough to lounge in but stylish enough to wear outdoors, to an illustrated yoga mat that will make you want to get your butt to class, these gifts are way better than drugstore chocolate. And bonus? These items will spread love all year round. So sneak this link into your loved one’s inbox (like right now), and thank us later.