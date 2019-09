Red Lipstick Sent A Strong Message At The State Of The Union

It was, in effect, the big beauty trend of the night, seen on the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (who famously wears Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Beso ) of New York, Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Rep. Judy Chu of California, Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia, Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois, and Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams , who wore a deep maroon shade of lipstick as she became the first black woman to ever give the official response to a State of the Union.