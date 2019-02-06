Everything You Need To Know About Meghan Markle's Hypnobirthing Plan

The point of hypnobirthing is to essentially learn how to reframe pain as something positive, so that you're prepared for the sensations of childbirth, and ready to cope with the pain, Mongan told Refinery29. This involves a combination of deep breathing techniques, visualization, and meditation prompts. As you can imagine, this takes practice; if you want to try hypno-birthing techniques, you have to take classes to train your mind to go quickly into a deep relaxation state.