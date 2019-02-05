Salma Hayek Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Curls & Grey Hairs

In Hollywood, it's rare to find a celebrity who will get real about aging — or the products they actually use to address the inevitable lines, scars, and greys that come along with it. (Sorry, but unless the Illuminati has access to the fountain of youth, it's not just water.)
It's even rarer to find a celebrity who will not only be honest about aging, but who also embraces the beauty in it. That's why Salma Hayek's most recent Instagram post felt so refreshing. Late last night, the 52-year-old actress shared a proud selfie on Instagram that showed off her beautiful natural curls and grey hairs. "#Proud of my white hair," she wrote, in both English and Spanish.
Followers flocked to the comments section to praise Hayek for showing off her grey hair in a positive light. "Found a grey hair yesterday. This makes me feel better," wrote one person while another said, "Wisdom baby!!! Who said white hair means anything negative anyways!!!" Even musician Lenny Kravitz showed his love for the photo by writing, "You are stunning."
This isn't the first time that the actress has embraced her natural hair on social media. Back in 2017, she gave us a glimpse of her natural strands and wrote, "Crazy hair day #crazy #hair." More recently, she rocked her curls while on a tropical vacation. And while this is one of the rarer sightings of her grey hairs, it comes as no surprise given Hayek's stance on beauty and aging. "One of the reasons I don’t dye my hair is because I don’t have the patience to sit through it," she told The New York Times in 2017. "I don’t want to spend what’s left of my youth pretending I’m younger and then not enjoying life." Wisdom, indeed.
