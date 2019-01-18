Dr. Pimple Popper Season 2, Episode 3 Features A Never-Before-Seen Skin Condition

"At first, she thought it was just a zit," Gil explains as Irais parts her long black hair to show the camera the growth. "It just kept growing and growing. She hasn't been able to save money to see a doctor, because she has to buy the essentials for her young daughters." To get by, Irais wears a hat or a bandana to hide the squishy lump, but it's understandably a serious hinderance on her self-confidence, getting in the way of her ability to live a normal life with her girls.