Dr. Pimple Popper Episode 2 Features A Cyst That Looks Like A Unicorn Horn

The first patient of the day is Matt, who was born with a lifelong, untreatable skin condition called neurofibromatosis type 1 that causes rapid tumor growth throughout the body. Matt has visible tumors covering his neck (which present as red, wrinkly folds of skin), and hidden ones lodged in his sides and back. Those are the ones that have become a serious hinderance to his life. "I'm a courier and I deliver packages all across Colorado, and these body tumors have started to really affect my work," Matt says. "I feel like there's a rock growing in my side and my back — it really hurts. I'm nervous the pain will only get worse as I age, so I'm hoping Dr. Lee can take my pain away."