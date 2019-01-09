Though a pixie as short as this one may be daunting, Heaps says that the most important part of rocking a style like this one is having confidence. "Pulling off a hairstyle like this just takes a fierce sense of self, and the willingness to do something radical that you thought you'd never do," Heaps says. "Maybe something that even scares you. The truth is, a haircut can change your entire sense of [self] and who you really are can come into focus."