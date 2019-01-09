Just one week into 2019, the 17-year-old actress chopped eight inches off her signature bob in favour of a short pixie cut with tiny bangs. She debuted the cut on her Instagram Story (as is the celebrity way), with a sun-soaked selfie and the caption: "Chopped all my hair off happy 2019."
The cut, which is equal parts Audrey Hepburn in Sabrina and Winona Ryder in Girl, Interrupted, came courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Laurie Heaps, who told Refinery29 that there was a ton of celeb inspiration behind this particular chop.
"We were inspired by Mia Farrow, Edie Sedgwick, and Natalie Portman," says Heaps. "But I didn’t want to imitate the pixies of the past. I wanted to give it more edge, more attitude." According to Heaps, there was no specific impetus for Blanchard — she just wanted something entirely new for 2019. "I think all big changes are driven by emotions," she says. "Hair holds so much energy. Rowan was literally cutting off the old and starting anew." Luckily, Blanchard was immediately in love with the look, telling Heaps that it "actualized her identity."
Though a pixie as short as this one may be daunting, Heaps says that the most important part of rocking a style like this one is having confidence. "Pulling off a hairstyle like this just takes a fierce sense of self, and the willingness to do something radical that you thought you'd never do," Heaps says. "Maybe something that even scares you. The truth is, a haircut can change your entire sense of [self] and who you really are can come into focus."
If that sounds like something straight off your vision board for 2019 (or you just want a cool look for the new year) these on-trend haircuts are a great place to start.
