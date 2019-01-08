The Health Benefits Of Dry January, Explained

As much as the medical community has gone back and forth on whether a glass of red wine can be considered a health drink, it's definitely in agreement that swapping the vino out for a non-alcoholic beverage every so often can have its benefits. That's partly why Dry January has become such a widespread phenomenon: Giving your body a month off from booze can feel really good.
Of course, there are plenty of reasons why you might be interested in participating in Dry January (ideally, you're doing it for yourself and not because of social pressure), and everyone's experience with it is very personal. Nevertheless, there are certain results you're bound to feel if you drink fairly often and then suddenly cut alcohol out of your life.
So what exactly does Dry January do to your body? To find out, we spoke with Margarita Rohr, MD, clinical instructor of medicine at NYU Langone Health. Read on to learn more about how your body responds to taking a break from drinking (aside from, you know, a lack of hangovers).