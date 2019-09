Meet The Viral Designer Inspired By Dapper Dan and Virgil Abloh

"Hey @virgilabloh, can I earn an internship? I have ideas," Juliano tweeted the following day, sharing the project with the world. Virgil Abloh first gained traction as Kanye West's longtime creative collaborator but has since launched his own brand Off-White (as well as many brand partnerships ) and is currently the artistic director for Louis Vuitton menswear . Immediately, the responses poured in ranging from "This is amazing. If they don't reply, they're missing out for real" to "You better delete this before he steals it and calls you a 'reference point.'" At the time of publishing, Juliano's tweet had more than 4K retweets and 18K likes. On Thursday, Juliano tweeted that Marc Jacobs (who was Louis Vuitton's creative director for 16 years, until 2013) approved of his design.