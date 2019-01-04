There Is Reason To Believe That Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Have Broken Up

In fact, a source told E! that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, the on-again, off-again couple, have been on a break since November, "spending time apart." However, Us Weekly put the final nail in the coffin.
“They’re done,” a source told the outlet. “They could get back together, but it’s over for now.”
This may explain some of the breakup-esque clues that have been floating around recently, like the fact that Gigi Hadid attended pal Taylor Swift's New Years Eve party without her longtime beau, and that said beau posted this unshaven picture unprompted:
The reason for their split apparently stemmed from personal problems, with the source telling Us that Malik has "a lot of his own issues that [Hadid] couldn’t help him get through."
Neither Hadid nor Malik have released any official update on the state of their union, which they did when they previously broke up in March. In Malik's past statement, he said he still had "a huge amount of respect and adoration" for Hadid, which she echoed when she wrote she was "forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons" they shared.
Refinery29 has reached out for comment from both the stars. Until then, let's reflect on happier times:
