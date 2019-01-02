No stranger to discipline and commitment, Capricorn asks us to put in the time, effort, and the necessary self-mastery to achieve success. Though with the two other eclipses slated for 2019 (one in passionate Leo and another in nurturing Cancer), we’re reminded not to be blinded by our ambition.We’re also reminded by these eclipses that in order to achieve the kind of success we’re looking for, that we’ll need to listen to our hearts and lean on the support of others.