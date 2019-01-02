It's almost the new year. For all our stargazers: Is there really a better way to start 2019 than to see what each astrological sign can expect in the realm of work?
With three game-changing eclipses in hardworking and goal-oriented Capricorn on the schedule for 2019, and Saturn (the planet of hard work and accountability) still at home in Capricorn; it’s safe to say that a good chunk of the upcoming year will have us focusing on our goals, ambitions, and career.
No stranger to discipline and commitment, Capricorn asks us to put in the time, effort, and the necessary self-mastery to achieve success. Though with the two other eclipses slated for 2019 (one in passionate Leo and another in nurturing Cancer), we’re reminded not to be blinded by our ambition.We’re also reminded by these eclipses that in order to achieve the kind of success we’re looking for, that we’ll need to listen to our hearts and lean on the support of others.
Meanwhile, Jupiter — the planet of opportunity and abundance — will be at home in optimistic Sagittarius until December 2019, increasing the possibility for many of us to land our dream job. Though the key to unlocking Jupiter in Sagittarius’ powers will require thinking big, being open to new experiences, and taking a leap of faith — specifically where our career is concerned.
Ahead, you'll find 2019 career forecasts for every sign for your most ambitious year yet.