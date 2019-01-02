For the past few years, I’ve drawn out intricate vision boards on New Year’s Day (I tend to stay away from ‘resolutions’) mapping out all of the things I aspire towards — from outlining a list of all of the places I intend to travel to, to health goals, to career and financially-related intentions — for the next year.
This is the time of year when it’s hard not to take mental stock of what’s happened over the past twelve months — what’s gone well and what’s gone awry. And indeed, many of us use this time off from work to think about how to make changes in the next twelve. If you, too, have started thinking about your career goals for 2019, a great way to start is by setting a few concrete intentions that you’re certain, with a modicum of effort, you can achieve.
We’ve put together a list of simple goals for setting — and getting closer to — your career goals in 2019. From negotiating new offers or raises, to getting to work on time, these goals will help you get started on your own goal-setting for next year. Read on to get started.