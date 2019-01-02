This is the time of year when it’s hard not to take mental stock of what’s happened over the past twelve months — what’s gone well and what’s gone awry. And indeed, many of us use this time off from work to think about how to make changes in the next twelve. If you, too, have started thinking about your career goals for 2019, a great way to start is by setting a few concrete intentions that you’re certain, with a modicum of effort, you can achieve.