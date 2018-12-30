Did You Know All These Celebrities Have Secret Instagram Accounts?

Once you become famous, it's pretty difficult to become un-famous, which means nothing you do can ever be out of the spotlight — especially on the internet. However, while the main reason celebrities use social media is to have another way to interact with fans, in recent years, others have realized they can use that very same social media to do the exact opposite. What, you thought you were the only one who had finsta (alternate, often private Instagram account) in order to post those photos you don't want everyone seeing? Two can play at that game, and many celebrities have created — and been called out for using — secret, hidden Instagram accounts for staying out of the spotlight.
There are a few types of celebrity finstas: There's the kind where they just want to post normally without millions of fans watching, the kind where they want to get a little funky and post something "off brand," or the kind that's just a side hustle for love of, say, onion rings (that will make sense later). These accounts come in all shapes and sizes.
Of course, there very fact that you're reading this list means these accounts couldn't stay private forever. As you click ahead and see how surprising celebs like Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and Ariana Grande have been using side accounts, know there are probably hundreds of more celebrities secretly using Instagram in ways we have yet to discover...