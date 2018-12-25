Inside Bird Box's Surprisingly Hopeful Ending

The group’s first and most crucial step is creature-proofing the house. As long as a person doesn’t actually see the creatures, he or she is safe. After straggler Olympia (Danielle Macdonald), also pregnant, joins the group, their need for a replenished food supply becomes urgent. So, five blindfold-wearing people take the car on a trip to the grocery store. While the group was successful in bringing back food, it’ll be their last such mission — that evening, the house’s two young lovers — Lucy (Rosa Salazar) and Felix (Machine Gun Kelly) — steal the car.