Inside Bird Box's Surprisingly Hopeful Ending

Once reunited, Malorie and the children make it to the wall the man described over the walkie talkie. After knocking on the door, they enter the former Janet Tucker School for the Blind, now converted into a shelter run by a blind man named Rick (Pruitt Taylor Vince). There, the blind and the sighed live together in a Garden of Eden-esque harmony. Birds fly in the courtyard to warn the sighted of incoming danger. People can see trees again! Somehow, Malorie’s gynecologist ( Parminder Nagra ) is also there, though how she escaped the mess outside of the hospital that day is beyond us.