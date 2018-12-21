Use These Celeb Vacation Instagram Captions On Your Next Getaway

We so often turn to celebrities' vacation Instagram snaps to provide us with escape from our dreary lives: Please, show us your exotic yacht life while we trudge through city slush; let us see that perfect powder day on the slopes as we waste away in our cubicles. (Maybe some of that vitamin D can reach us through the screen!) But when we too are on vacations — exotic or mundane — we can still have use for those famous feeds, not for escape but for inspiration.
Who knows better how to capture that perfect light and turn it into vicarious entertainment than those who live fabulously as a profession? Somehow, people like Katy Perry and Kaia Gerber can share photos of themselves frolicking on the beach and make us love them more, not hate them with searing jealousy. When they photograph the most spectacular view from their five-star resorts, we just want more.
What is the secret to eliciting our love more than our envy and unfollowing? Surely, part of it is that these are beautiful famous people being beautiful. We can't replicate that, however, we can crib their funny, sincere, and self-deprecating captions for our own use. So before your next winter getaway, flip through these examples to see how it's done by the pros.