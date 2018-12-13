Deck Your Instagram With These Christmas Movie Quotes

The holiday season is a state of mind. Some particularly charmed years, you may find yourself fully immersed in that state of mind. You're bursting with good-will; your shopping list is on-point; department store display windows are extra delightful. But other years, Christmas lights don't appear to be tiny twinkles of joy — just pin-points of kitsch.
No matter how you feel this time of year, one thing's undeniable: The holiday is inescapable.
So, whether you're blasting Michael Buble's Christmas album or pretending said album doesn't exist, we've got you covered with beloved Christmas movie quotes to strike the appropriate tone on your Instagram feed.