I'm Tired Of Being Asked, “Are You A Boy Or A Girl?"

I’m from the hood in the Bronx and I was constantly worried about my safety because of what I looked like. When I was 16, I transferred from a school where I was bullied every day to Harvey Milk High School. There, I had this amazing counsellor who told me, "It’s OK for you to be different. It’s OK for you to not identify with anything." That was really the breaking point and that’s when I started expressing myself with my clothes. I went to that school in September wearing white Ts and Jordans, and by November I was already wearing crop tops and platform shoes. It felt like breathing for the first time.