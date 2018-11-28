When Universal Standard launched its unprecedented size range (00 to 40!) in October, co-founder and CCO Alexandra Waldman told Refinery29 that they're not a plus-size brand or even a size-inclusive one. "[We're] just a clothing brand for women, which is what the future holds for the fashion apparel industry and I think the sooner that’s embraced, the better for everyone," she said. Now, four months after helping J.Crew open its doors to a whole new demographic of customers, Universal Standard is doing the same for Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, Goop.
The partnership allows Goop to extend its sizing to reach a new audience. "This is really about making [size inclusivity] the new normal through a variety of channels," Waldman tells Business of Fashion of the move. "The thing that should determine [your clothing] choices should be your taste and your budget. We don’t need any more barriers than that." Universal Standard's co-founder and chief executive, Polina Veksler, agrees. "It’s one thing for us to do it ourselves … But when we’re able to partner with someone else and scream much louder that this change needs to happen, it makes sense to do that for the consumer," she tells BoF.
Waldman continued: "Goop has been a real disruptor by allowing women to really look at the whole idea of wellness in a new light, without any boundaries." Further, she says, the mission "fits perfectly with what we’re trying to do with clothing."
Shop the five-piece collection, available in sizes 00 to 38-40, including a peacoat, jumpsuit, and a very-holiday-party-ready tuxedo jacket, priced $312 to $548, ahead.