Three years after Meek Mill came for Drake on social media for allegedly not writing his own raps, the one-time beau of Nicki Minaj has revealed why he made that public declaration in the first place.
In 2015, Mill set the Twittersphere on fire with a reply to a fan who claimed Drake was superior.
"Stop comparing me to Drake," Mill wrote on Twitter in 2015. "He don't write his own raps! That's why he ain't tweet my album because we found out!"
Mill's 2015 accusation that Drake hired a ghostwriter to pen a verse on Mill's album led to an all-out feud between the stars, with producers, other musicians, and fans taking sides on the social media platform. Outside of the Twittersphere, Drake replied to the ghostwriting accusation with the release of the song "Charged Up," widely considered a Mill-targeted diss track.
In a new interview with Vulture, Mill admitted that he wasn't in the best headspace when he called out Drake.
"I was just out of control at that point in my life. Getting high and doing whatever I wanted how I wanted to do it. In front of the world, not behind the scenes," Mill told the outlet. (Mill has previously opened up about his battle with substance abuse.) "I don’t know his writing situation or how he really carried it. I just jumped out of anger and what I thought was the truth at the time."
Fortunately, as of 2018, the drama between Mill and Drake is officially dead. The hatchet was buried during an onstage reconciliation back in September at the latter's Boston concert, when Mill and Drake stormed the stage to the tune of Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares." It was the music equivalent of hugging it out.
"This one of my favourite rappers, for real for real,” Drake told the crowd after his performance with Mill.
Feuds may get fans worked up, but this reconciliation is far more powerful.
