Jhené Aiko On Fame, Tattoos, & Breaking Out Of The Box

I come from a mixed family, and I didn’t like having my mixed features when I was younger. At school in L.A., it was Black, white, or Mexican, and I was never fully accepted as any of those things — or even as Asian. People would be like, “What are you?” And I would tell them both my parents are mixed, and they were like, “How could you be more than two things? How many parents do you have?” Sometimes, I would wish that I could be one thing. I was just so self-conscious about everything: my skin, my nose, all of my features, really. But as I got older, I started appreciating and accepting my uniqueness.