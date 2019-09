Emma Stone's Blonde Hair For The Favourite Required 3 Separate Dye Jobs

Both director Yorgos Lanthimos and Stacey took that as a sign: This would be a period piece that took a few creative liberties to satisfy our craving for 18th century history without putting us to sleep. Aside from the costume and set design, one of the most important details to doing exactly that was getting the hair and makeup just right. We asked Stacey to walk us through the whole process, including that hilarious trailer scene about "badger" makeup . Ahead, her behind-the-scenes secrets.