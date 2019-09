ThirdLove Responds To That Victoria's Secret Interview

We still have not heard the last of the fallout from the controversial statements Victoria's Secret's executive vice president of public relations Ed Razek (and chief marketing officer at L Brands, the lingerie's parent company) made during an interview with Vogue. Last week, in what could be a totally unrelated move, chief executive, Jan Singer , stepped down from her role at L Brands Inc.. But it was Razek who overshadowed the annual show's taping (featuring Adriana Lima's final walk ) by admitting the brand was not looking to be especially diverse or inclusive. "We attempted to do a television special for plus-sizes [in 2000]," Razek told Vogue earlier this month . "No one had any interest in it, still don’t."