Cardi B's Fashion Nova Collab Sold Out Within Hours

On Monday night, Cardi B surprised her fans, announcing that her much awaited clothing collaboration with Fashion Nova was finally on sale. "I was supposed to drop it at midnight but I just love you guys so much I decided to do it a little bit earlier," she says wearing a "Chanel-inspired" tweed skirt suit in a video posted to Instagram at 11 p.m EST.
"I hope you guys enjoy my line," the Love and Hip Hop New York alum said. "It's very high-end," she described her line, saying she was sure to make sure not only the materials were good but that the pieces fit just right. "Not that tight, not too hoochie mama-ish," she continued. Cardi says that her line was runway-inspired. Specifically, pieces inspired by what she's saw when she was sitting front row at during Fashion Week. On Instagram, Cardi called out Moschino, Gucci, Mugler, Chanel, and Balmain as brands she sought inspired from while she was designing.
"Fashion to me is not always tight dresses and tights, it’s about statements!" In an earlier video posted to Instagram on Monday night, Cardi (nee Belcalis Almanzar) said she wanted to do something to wow her fans. "What is that?" she mimicked on Instagram. "Is that Chanel? Is That YSL? Is that Gucci? No, bitch, it's Fashion Nova by Bardi. Thank you so much for all the love. I hope this goes good for me."
The collection did so well for Cardi, in fact, that it sold out within hours. She returned to Instagram to thank her fans, four hours later, noting a few pieces would be restocked in time for Black Friday and the entire collection would be restocked in a few weeks. "It's crazy, all my dreams are really coming true," she said.
