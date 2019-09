Once it came to showtime, the customized accessory was much easier to apply than expected. Bendrossian prepared the backs of the wings with strong adhesive 30 minutes before putting them on, then added another layer of adhesive right before attaching them to Halsey's face. “Applying and removing any face piece can be tricky. You obviously want everything to be perfect,” she says. “Luckily, we were able to stick them on with no issues and they stayed on so well.” As for the rest of the face, Bendrossian went for more a natural look that included white liner, bold lashes, and glossy lips.