The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has already taken place IRL, and while we wait for the show to be televised on December 8, fans are already getting a behind-the-scenes look at the annual event with photos, videos, and backstage Instagram posts. And one performer in particular caught our attention from last night's taping — and we’re not talking about Shawn Mendes (sorry).
For the show, Halsey walked onto the runway in a white crop top, a sheer feather skirt, and a pair of wings. But these wings weren't on her back like the rest of the VS Angels. Instead, the mini wings laid on her eyebrows, bringing a unique twist to the feather eyebrow trend and showing us wings like we’ve never seen before on the VS runway.
Advertisement
Halsey's makeup artist Denika Bedrossian says this brow statement was an easy call for the singer, who she calls her most daring client. “When we had finalized her clothing, we both knew it was a great opportunity to try something different,” Bedrossian tells Refinery29. “After seeing what all the gorgeous girls would be wearing this year, we wanted something unique, feminine and sweet, yet slightly edgy to pair with Halsey’s personality.”
Luckily for Bendrossian, when thinking of how to put together this look, a friend directed her to NYC-based accessory line A-Morir, who brought the vision to life. This luxury eyewear brand has created bedazzled sunglasses, clutches, and baubles for celebrities like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna, even creating the official accessories for the Savage x Fenty NYFW show this year.
Once it came to showtime, the customized accessory was much easier to apply than expected. Bendrossian prepared the backs of the wings with strong adhesive 30 minutes before putting them on, then added another layer of adhesive right before attaching them to Halsey's face. “Applying and removing any face piece can be tricky. You obviously want everything to be perfect,” she says. “Luckily, we were able to stick them on with no issues and they stayed on so well.” As for the rest of the face, Bendrossian went for more a natural look that included white liner, bold lashes, and glossy lips.
With a firm hold, Halsey went on to rock the statement wings with confidence. And you won't have to wait long to see these unique wings in action as the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs on December 2 (10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST). Even before then, we'll be taking inspiration from Halsey when we bring feather eyebrows to our holiday parties.
Advertisement