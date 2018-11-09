Cardi B's Sister Hennessy Carolina Is Working With Fashion Brands, Too

Cardi B isn't the only Almanzar sister who is working with fashion brands other than Fashion Nova. On Tuesday, the rapper, 26, announced a collaboration with Reebok and on Thursday, her younger sister Hennessy Carolina, 22, was named the face of e-tailer Boohoo's holiday campaign, which dubbed "the new IT girl." "I love that I could partner with a brand that represents forward fashion, that stays on trend, and that’s super affordable," Hennessy said in a press release. "Working with Boohoo was amazing! I’m looking forward to seeing how the campaign comes out."
Prior her Boohoo modeling gig, Hennessy walked in the Philipp Plein show during Milan Fashion Week in September. Hennessy, who got her start on Love & Hip Hop New York alongside her big sister and MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, tells W magazine that fashion has always excited her. "It hit me when I was young—I wanted to be a fashion designer," she said. "Fashion was always in me! The incentive to just get up and start my day by looking for an outfit to walk outside and look good, it was always in me."
The theme of the holiday campaign is "no more parties," an ironic play on Kanye West's song "No More Parties in LA." "This collection is a holiday season collection, and I’m a December baby, so it really touches home," she tells the fashion magazine. "I love to go to parties, and I love to look good, so it’s all connected."
As for her favourite pieces in the holiday collection, Hennessy maintains that she thinks each piece is perfect for the holidays because of all of the velvets, satins, and lace, but specifically called out the jumpsuit. The collection is priced from $6 to $65 and includes accessories, glitzy dresses, tanks, brightly coloured faux fur coats, as well as shoes.
