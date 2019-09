Cardi B's Sister Hennessy Carolina Is Working With Fashion Brands, Too

Prior her Boohoo modeling gig, Hennessy walked in the Philipp Plein show during Milan Fashion Week in September. Hennessy, who got her start on Love & Hip Hop New York alongside her big sister and MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, tells W magazine that fashion has always excited her. "It hit me when I was young—I wanted to be a fashion designer," she said. "Fashion was always in me! The incentive to just get up and start my day by looking for an outfit to walk outside and look good, it was always in me."