Kendall Jenner's Skin Guru Spills The 5 Tips For Clearing Acne Fast

But you — and the Twitter trolls — may have noticed that Jenner's skin has done a complete 180 recently. At first, she owned her acne; then, she managed to kick it, leading to headlines that are less "just like us" and more like "glowy" and "radiant." So what changed? The answer: Christie Kidd , dermatology PA and Hollywood's resident skin-care expert. Kidd says that the supermodel walked into her office at a time when she was dealing with a particularly bad cycle of breakouts, and left with a simple regimen that changed her skin forever.