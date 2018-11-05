Did Justin Bieber Get A Face Tattoo For Hailey Baldwin?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have reportedly taken another page out of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s old playbook and gotten couples’ tattoos. And get this: Bieber’s is allegedly on his face.
Bieber’s longtime tattoo artist, Bang Bang aka Keith McCurdy, allegedly revealed to Page Six TV that he gave the couple some complimentary ink. “They each got a tattoo,” McCurdy said. “Justin’s tattoo is on his face, and I haven’t seen any photos of it — so he’s doing a good job of laying low.” Refinery29 has reached out to Bieber’s representatives for comment.
Now, you’re probably picturing a big portrait of Baldwin’s face on Bieber’s cheek. Or at least I was. But, McCurdy made it clear that that’s definitely not the case. Instead, he described the tattoo as “really thin and delicate,” featuring little words, and noted that it was located alongside one of the singer’s eyebrows. He also made it clear that it wasn’t a “traditional couples tattoo.”
Given the recent demise of another whirlwind celeb romance’s relationship, it may seem as though this one is moving too fast, but Bieber and Baldwin have actually known each other since 2009. They dated briefly in 2016 and rekindled their romance this year, announcing their engagement in July. Since then the couple has been subject to some intense public scrutiny, which has caused them to remain incredibly mum about their relationship status. After TMZ reported that the two applied for a marriage license, which expires in 60 days, some now believe that they have already tied the knot. Neither has confirmed this news though.
Regardless, this isn’t the first time Bieber has gotten a tat on his face. JonBoy, another celebrity artist at Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City, previously spoke with Refinery29 about the time he tattooed a cross on Justin Bieber's face. “I could sense that he was dealing with such heaviness, and then we got to pray together,” he said.
McCurdy didn’t share any details about the meaning behind Bieber’s most recent face tattoo, but the singer is most likely in a better place this go round.
