Did Justin Bieber Get A Face Tattoo For Hailey Baldwin?

Given the recent demise of another whirlwind celeb romance’s relationship, it may seem as though this one is moving too fast, but Bieber and Baldwin have actually known each other since 2009 . They dated briefly in 2016 and rekindled their romance this year, announcing their engagement in July. Since then the couple has been subject to some intense public scrutiny, which has caused them to remain incredibly mum about their relationship status. After TMZ reported that the two applied for a marriage license, which expires in 60 days, some now believe that they have already tied the knot . Neither has confirmed this news though.