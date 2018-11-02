Fans who read a little too deeply into all of Ariana Grande's tweets (guilty) had to wonder: Do the "God Is A Woman" singer's latest comments on Twitter have to do with a recent Saturday Night Live promo starring her one-time husband-to-be?
Maybe. Or maybe not!
(But probably yes?)
On Thursday night, Grande (who prefers to tweet in sprees, much to the gratitude of her loyal fans), shared some words that some fans interpreted as being about Piggy Smallz' estranged father, Pete Davidson.
Specifically, fans saw the tweets as a comment on a recent SNL promo in which Davidson turns to musical guest Maggie Rogers, and asks for her hand in marriage. When Rogers declines, Davidson says: "0 for 3," seemingly referring to his failed engagement to Grande and, perhaps (though unconfirmed), another ex-girlfriend such as Cazzie David.
Grande tweeted hours after the SNL promo went up.
"for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh," she wrote.
She then added:
"thank u, next."
Of course, the most damning piece of information was this tweet, in which she directly replies to a fan responding to the SNL promo with "tag yourself, I'm Maggie." Grande simply adds a "." suggesting perhaps that, like Rogers in the SNL sketch, she didn't want to marry Davidson, either. She also liked a tweet that captioned the SNL clip, "SNL is about to milk their breakup just like they did with the engagement."
To top it all off, Grande ended the stream of tweets with a clever sign off, declaring this is the "last time we do that."
"That" being shade an ex on Twitter? Sounds like it. It should be noted that, while Grande prefers to subtweet, Davidson puts his post-engagement energy into his comedy routine. During a stand up routine in October at the Judd and Pete for America benefit at Largo at the Coronet, Davidson did a bit about his breakup.
"It was like in a magazine like, 'Was Pete Davidson stupid [to get tattoos with Ariana Grande]?' And 93% of it said yes," Davidson said on stage, per E! "So my boy, he was like, ‘Don't listen to that shit, man. They're literally fucking haters.’ And I'm like, yeah, fuck that. I'm not stupid. And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.’”
We get it, Davidson: You love jokes. But maybe your ex doesn't like them quite as much when they're about her.
Refinery29 reached out to Grande for comment.
