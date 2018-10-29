Zoë Kravitz Pays Homage To Mom Lisa Bonet With A Nude Rolling Stone Cover

Zoë Kravitz may have two very famous parents, but the actress, singer, and model has remained adamant about making a mark on her own over the years. But, not wanting to exist solely in her parents’ shadows didn’t stop Kravitz from paying homage to them with her new Rolling Stone cover, on newsstands November 2.
On the cover, Kravitz poses nude, recreating the shoot her mom, actress Lisa Bonet, did with Rolling Stone 30 years ago. “I’ve always loved that cover so much,” Kravitz said. “When I think of Rolling Stone, that’s always the image that pops into my head. It’s a really striking image of her. It’s beautiful.”
Bonet’s own nude shot, however, appeared inside the magazine’s May 1988 issue. For the cover, she donned a white shirt and was two months pregnant with Kravitz at the time. Kravitz recalled hearing from her mother that she was “a little bummed” when Rolling Stone chose the shirt picture for the cover and not the other shot, which is why she was adamant about using it this time.
“It’s less about the picture,” Kravitz said, “and more about doing the thing my mom intended to do. That feels cool.” Kravitz also pays homage to her father, musician Lenny Kravitz in the issue, with the help of a feather boa – one of his signature pieces.
She’s got plenty of accolades of her own to celebrate. She has a band, Lolawolf, and stars as Bonnie in HBO's hit drama series Big Little Lies, which is gearing up for season 2. Kravitz is also starring in the upcoming Harry Potter universe film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.
Now that she feels “comfortable” in her own skin, Kravitz says that it feels like the right time to honor her parents – both directly and indirectly. Case in point for the latter: Bonet was asked by Rolling Stone in 1988 what defined “hot” for her. Kravitz was asked the same.
“To me, ‘hot’ means someone who’s vibrant and confident and comfortable with who they are,” she told the publication. “Young Mick Jagger. Aretha Franklin. When somebody allows themselves to be who they are unapologetically — and they’re a good person — that’s really hot.” Her mother’s answer was eerily similar, as Bonet explained to the publication that being hot to her meant to be “uncompromising” and “nonconforming.”
“Wow, that’s so cool!” Kravitz said upon hearing her mother’s answer. “We’re the same! I’ve genuinely never seen her answer to that. She instilled that in me, I guess.”
