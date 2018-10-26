We Found A Prada Shoe Worth Its Price Tag

For Liu, who shot The Open City, the photographer cast a group of young friends to roam raw-edged, muted areas of Shanghai to show the shoes in an urban setting. The Intimate City, shot by Nakamura, reflects a more lively scene, in which the sneakers blend in as opposed to stand out. And for The City After Hours, shot in London, the Cloudbust sneakers are thrust into a darker mood (think: the after after party) through Nebeling's lens. In the slideshow ahead, Prada's moneymaker accessory plays the leading role in the vision of three photographers who somehow managed to make something pretty pricey actually look pretty casual. Call it marketing, call it advertising, but they're just plain cool.