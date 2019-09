We Found A Prada Shoe Worth Its Price Tag

Let's throw it back for a second: It was in 2015 that Dior released its Fusion sneaker . A first of its kind, the luxury sneaker dominated street style. Even Anna Dello Russo , who was basically born with a pair of kitten heels on, sported the couture tennis shoe. Now, iterations upon iterations later, we can measure the influence it wielded — from Balenciaga to all of its consequential knockoffs. But like most things, it's become a rarity to find a luxury sneaker that isn't trying to be something it isn't. So, trust us when we say Prada's Cloudbust sneaker , which has graduated to a neon colour palette from its more classic black and white options, is worth the coin.