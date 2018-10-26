What I Learned About Drake After Trolling His 32nd Birthday Party

He really loves his mom.

There was a sentimental "Sandra Rose" room at party with lit candles, pink and white flower bouquets, and pictures of himself at various ages with his mom, Sandi Graham. We already knew that Drake told us in “God’s Plan” that he only loves his bed and his mama. And the desire to celebrate the woman who gave you life on the day you were born makes perfect sense. But maybe take her to dinner instead of creating a shrine for your drunk friends to accidentally deface?