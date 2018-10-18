Meghan Markle Brought Homemade Banana Bread To An Official Royal Event

With one move Meghan Markle just proved that she's the classiest party guest ever. Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex brought a loaf of homemade banana bread to an official royal visit at the Mountain View Farm in Australia.
According to the Royal Family's official website, Meghan and Harry are currently one a sixteen-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga. On the second day of the tour, the couple arrived in Dubbo, a city in New South Wales, Australia. There they paid a visit to the Woodley Family who runs the Mountain View Farm, which has raised livestock and crops since 1887. During the visit, the Duke and Duchess tried their hands at feeding the cattle and learned about how the farm handles droughts. Then, they joined the family for teatime, and despite being in the midst of a busy tour of four different counties, Meghan made sure to contribute a dish. Like we said, she's classy.
Advertisement
Though there's no denying it's tough to bake something while traveling, Markle is a royal after all and if she wants to cook on the road — as long as the dish doesn't contain garlic — we're sure there are people to help make that happen. After their first day of the tour, Meghan and Harry stayed at Admiralty House in Sydney, which is the official residence of the Governor-General of Australia. The kitchen there is where the Duchess is said to have whipped up a loaf of banana bread to bring to the Woodley family.
Since there are many different ways of making banana bread, and the type one prefers can say a lot about a person, we were naturally curious what Meghan Markle put in hers. Did she add walnuts to give the snack a bit of a hearty crunch or were chocolate chips mixed in to make the dish more of a dessert? Well, it looks like Markle let her sweet tooth dictate which recipe she used.
According to Rebecca English, a royal correspondent for the Daily Mail who was in Dubbo at the time of the royal couple's visit, the banana bread Markle made contained chocolate chips. It was also reportedly given a twist with the addition of ginger. Even with a packed schedule, the Duchess of Sussex showed she's a courteous guest, worthy of a spot on The Great British Bakeoff.
Advertisement