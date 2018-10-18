Real Talk: Where's Rob Kardashian?

The Kardashian sisters and their squabbles have been dominating news headlines. Kanye West just revamped the design of Donald Trump's Make America Great Again hat. Kendall and Kylie Jenner are somehow both stirring up trouble and laying low. But, in all this news, the only question I have is: Where's Rob Kardashian?
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently made headlines after ex-fiancée Blac Chyna (née Angela White) told DailyMailTV she wouldn't rule out a reconciliation with him. This, even though the couple had a complicated, and contentious relationship that culminated in Kardashian, 31, posting nude photos of Chyna as revenge in 2017. Since then, he has maintained a relatively news-free life. But is all that about to come to an end?
Kardashian, notoriously the most reclusive of all his siblings, might make a grand return to the reality series that catapulted him, and his family, to fame. This is according to an interview Kris Jenner gave Us Weekly in August. "[Rob is] working on his health and learning more and more about what it’s like to live with kind of the leftovers of the diabetes that he struggles with from time to time, and working on his, you know, just your nutrition and your health,” Jenner told the outlet, commenting on Rob's years-long struggles with diabetes complications.
“I think we’ll probably see Rob more in [season] 16 than in 15," Jenner added. Seeing as Kim Kardashian confirmed the family started filming season 16 in late August, Kardashian's big return to the small screen seems closer than ever. Fans have missed the youngest Kardashian sibling, too.
Okay but has anyone seen Rob kardashian within the last 3 months— adriana gjonbalaj (@beba_gjonbaby) September 11, 2018
According to reports, Kardashian now lives with mom Kris Jenner after he was forced to move out of the $6 million USD mansion he used to rent from little sister Kylie. The very same one he briefly shared with Chyna.
Though he has kept appearances to a bare minimum over the last year, there have been signs that Kardashian is closer than ever with his family and eyeing a major return to the limelight. He appeared in a blink-and-you'll-miss scene in Kylie's birth announcement video in February, seen introducing daughter Dream to a newborn Chicago West. A month later, Kardashian was seen celebrating his St. Patrick's Day birthday with Dream and Kim Kardashian, as seen in smiling photos uploaded to the sibling's respective Snapchat accounts. In May, he posted a photo of himself, commenting that he no longer looked like that, adding hashtags for "the transformation is coming," "stay tuned," "no surgery" and "put in work."
Just this week, Dream appeared with cousins Saint, True, Chicago, and Stormi, as the next generation of Kardashian-Jenner kids held a baby cupcake party. Dream also appears regularly in family photos and moments, so, even if we don't see Kardashian, we can assume he's definitely hanging with the family.
With the level of care this family devotes to public image, Kardashian's comeback — whenever it is — is likely going to be flawless.
