We Have Been #Blessed With Meghan Markle's First Maternity Look

While we speculate the messages that Melania Trump's wardrobe may or may not be sending, one thing is pretty clear: Meghan Markle isn't afraid to use her clothing to show the world that she has a good thing going for her.
Last September, when Markle and Prince Harry made their first public appearance as a couple, at the Invictus Games in Toronto, the now Duchess of Sussex wore a white button-up top from Misha Nonoo, aptly named the 'husband shirt.' Two months later, Kensington Palace confirmed they would be married the following May. Now, just one day after officially breaking the news that the two are expecting their first child, Markle was spotted wearing another item with a perfectly titled name.
In a full circle moment, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended this year's Invictus Games in Australia as a married couple, expecting their first child, basically a year after their first outing. No wonder Markle is wearing Karen Gee's 'blessed' dress.
"It’s amazing," the Australian designer told People magazine of Markle wearing her piece. "It was a very touching moment because my brand stands for empowering women and supporting all women, no matter their shape, size or background and for Meghan to support that is just absolutely wonderful."
Markle styled the $1,800 'blessed' dress — perhaps with the help of stylist Jessica Mulroney —with an oversized trench coat and Stuart Weitzman legend pumps (which she swapped out for flats later in the day, because #relatable). Adding to the sentimentalism of the look, Markle accessorized with some of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's jewelry. For the occasion, Markle wore the butterfly earrings Princess Di wore during a trip to Canada in 1986 — a month after giving birth to Harry — as well as one of her gold bracelets.
A look that is truly hashtag blessed.
