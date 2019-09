BIP's Jenna Cooper Explains What Her Forensic Test Really Meant

In August, following the finale of Bachelor in Paradise, reality TV blogger Steve Carbone released screengrabs of messages allegedly from Cooper. The messages implied that Cooper, who got engaged to Jordan Kimball on the show, was "faking it." Per the messages, which had been sent to Carbone by a man claiming to have received them, she had a separate boyfriend off-camera, and was on the show to "network." In the months following Paradise, Kimball has denounced Cooper , and Cooper has implied via her Instagram that she is working to clear her name . Included with her statement was a full report on the findings of the investigation.