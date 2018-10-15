RoyalBaby: The Best Reactions To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's News

Another royal baby is on the way! Kensington Palace announced Monday morning that Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, are expecting their first child five months after their wedding. The baby, expected in the spring, will be seventh in line to the throne.
The Palace said the couple "appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public." Markle's mother Doria Ragland is said to be "very happy" about the "lovely news".
The couple are said to have announced the news to their fellow royals on Friday at Princess Eugenie's wedding in Windsor, the BBC reported.
The announcement came on the first day of the couple's first royal tour since their wedding, a 16-day trip during which they'll visit Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
A sizeable proportion of Twitter and other social media users, meanwhile, reacted in a less than earnest fashion, with hilarious memes, gifs, jokes and sarky comments galore. Thank you, internet, for perking up our Monday morning
When Dutchess #MeghanMarkle water break at the palace & is about to give birth to the first interracial baby in the British Monarch in Modern Times ?? pic.twitter.com/ovHKjKBPtk— Miss Tim (@GetOffMyZickk) October 15, 2018
Some are pointing to the potential clash between the birth and Brexit, which will take place at around the same time. The 29th March, dubbed "Brexit Day", will mark two years since Article 50 was triggered — and could easily be overshadowed by the royal birth. This detail hasn't escaped Twitter.
It’s #hellweek for May’s Gov and lo and behold, a #RoyalBaby announcement is made. Theresa May be like.... pic.twitter.com/rmFewn50hH— LaToyah McAllister (@Yogibear311) October 15, 2018
Meghan & Harry are having a #RoyalBaby then?— Jane #LookB4WeLeave #FinalSay (@localnotail) October 15, 2018
What the odds that Theresa May has asked them to call it Brexit in a desperate attempt at positive brand management?
#RoyalBaby news. The Duchess Of Sussex is pregnant and the baby is due just after the Brexit deadline. pic.twitter.com/BpC6DzJxeV— Scot Williams (@scotwilliams) October 15, 2018
Make sure your baby’s born in Europe Megan - Ireland’s nice - then he/she will be able to get an EU passport and live and work on the continent post Brexit. Don’t think a German great grandmother is enough. ? #practicalities #RoyalBaby— Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) October 15, 2018
For others, the news is nothing more than a potential bank holiday. Priorities, eh?
Do we get a day off? #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/xqmfXoAmLd— Capital Manchester (@CapitalManc) October 15, 2018
Love Island's fame-hungry Dr Alex saw it as an opportunity to bag some work as Markle's gynecologist.
Congratulations to Meghan and Harry. If you need any help, all you need to do is say 'Ahoioihoi' into a mirror three times and I will appear! #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/yKIoPaiLs2— Dr Alex (@DrAlexGeorge) October 15, 2018
Some reckon the baby is all part of a ploy to Make America Great Britain Again.
This is happening now. #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/JaznmXGbWh— Christina Triantafillou (@triantafillou_c) October 15, 2018
Others wondered how long it will take for Markle's half-sister, Samantha Grant, to give her two cents on the baby announcement.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child which is great news to wake up to on a Monday morning, but I still couldn't help but think...should we start placing bets on how long it takes #SamanthaMarkle to make it about herself and ruin it? #YouKnowSheWill pic.twitter.com/8N7HcL3fBA— Ben Wallace (@ben_create) October 15, 2018
For others, the announcement explains Markle's outfit choice at Princess Eugenie's wedding last Friday – a long, heavy blue jacket that she kept on even during the ceremony indoors and stirred speculation last week.
Now I understand why she was wearing a coat at princess eugenie's wedding!!!! #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/xi75SI8fRV— ameenah e. (@meenah_se) October 15, 2018
Less humorously, some are calling out the couple for "upstaging" the newlywed Princess Eugenie by announcing the news to other royals on Friday, a decision that some have deemed a faux pas with some accusing them of "stealing Eugenie's thunder".
Meghan is thought to be around 12 weeks pregnant, and the couple shared their news with family at the royal wedding on Friday - the Queen, Duke is Edinburgh, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are “delighted for the couple” #royalbaby— Emily Nash (@emynash) October 15, 2018
Talk about stealing Eugenie's thunder. Awkward. #royalbaby.— Lindsay Steele (@lindsaylsteele) October 15, 2018
Not sure of the Royal protocol there, upstaging the couple’s wedding by hijacking it with their baby news— Rumple Stiltkin (@StiltkinRumple) October 15, 2018
The news said Meghan and Harry told the Royals about the baby at Eugenie's wedding. That's a bit of a shitty thing to do on someone else's wedding day. #RoyalBaby— Nicki Taunt (@Blackhalo72) October 15, 2018
