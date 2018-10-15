Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Wanted To Marry Each Other The Moment They Met — Two Years Apart

Update: Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande have reportedly split, which is probably why you're reading this story about how they first met. While reading this post you will learn that the two lovebirds knew from the moment they laid eyes on each other (years apart) that they wanted to wed.
Now, a few months into their sudden engagement, it appears that both parties involved have put a pin in the idea. For now. I hope. (Their relationship was the highlight of summer 2018.)
Original story follows.
I probably know too much about Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's relationship, but the one thing I could never get to the bottom of was how this whirlwind romance officially got its wings. However, both celebs have given interviews recently — Grande ahead of her new album Sweetener, and Davidson ahead of, well, I dunno — that have shed some light onto how this all got started. If you're having trouble keeping it straight, don't worry, because even their timelines don't fully match up.
Advertisement
On Thursday night, Grande stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to premiere some of her new songs, and when asked about her fiancé, explained that she had developed a crush on Davidson long before they ever started hanging out.
"We met on SNL — like two, three years ago, or whenever that was," she said. (I know when that was. It was 2016.) "We never exchanged numbers or anything...but I had the biggest crush in the world on him the whole time."
In fact, when she left his writer's room after working on some sketches, she apparently told her tour manager, "I'm marrying him, 100%. I'm literally marrying him."
According to an interview with GQ, however, while Davidson's feelings for Grande developed just as quickly, his lightbulb moment occurred when they reconnected earlier this year, after he had broken up with longtime girlfriend Cazzie David.
"The day I met [Grande], I was like, 'Hey, I'll marry you tomorrow,'" he said. "She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, 'Do you like any of these?' She was like, 'Those are my favourite ones,' and I was like, 'Sick.'"
Their story shows that things happen exactly when they're supposed to — even if they take a full two years and an entire conspiracy theory to figure out.
Watch the full interview, below!
Advertisement