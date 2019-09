Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Wanted To Marry Each Other The Moment They Met — Two Years Apart

I probably know too much about Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's relationship , but the one thing I could never get to the bottom of was how this whirlwind romance officially got its wings. However, both celebs have given interviews recently — Grande ahead of her new album Sweetener , and Davidson ahead of, well, I dunno — that have shed some light onto how this all got started. If you're having trouble keeping it straight, don't worry, because even their timelines don't fully match up.