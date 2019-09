Van Groeningen’s cinematography plays up the contrasts between the natural, sunlit beauty of Nic and David’s California surroundings, and the cold, hard, impersonal linoleum floors that Nic so often finds himself resting against, passed out after a hit. One of the loveliest scenes in the film shows Nic, in a brief period of sobriety, driving through fields, the mild sun hitting his face as he sticks it out the window and just lets his perfect hair waft in the breeze. It’s a rare moment of peace and beauty, and only reinforces the helpless frustration of watching him throw it all away again. (The subtle visuals are in opposition with the soundtrack, which feels a little on the nose at times. I actually cringed when “Sunrise Sunset,” from Fiddler On The Roof , played over one of David’s flashback memories.)