Accuracy is great in theory, but the film would be far more emotionally gutting had Van Groeningen and co-writer Luke Davies taken greater liberties with the story. The vast majority of the film is told from David’s perspective: his quest to understand what meth does to the brain, his repeated meetings with Nic in which he tries to talk him into getting help, his earnest belief that this time will be the time his son turns it all around. Nic himself flits in and out of the story, and only rarely do we exclusively follow his thread as he fights to pull himself out from the vicious cycle.