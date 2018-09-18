Los Angeles Just Banned The Manufacturing & Selling Of Fur

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council, led by council members Paul Koretz, Bob Blumenfield, and Mitch O’Farrell, unanimously voted to ban the sale and manufacturing of fur, making it the largest city in the United States (and the world!) to go fur-free.
The city joins some of the world's largest luxury retailers, including Gucci, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, and Burberry in the fight against fur. According to PETA, "this decision will spare countless animals the horror of being beaten, electrocuted, and skinned alive for environmentally toxic items — items that compassionate shoppers don’t want and top designers won’t use."
Before the vote, PETA rallied in front of LA's city hall to remind the council members what was at stake, including longterm supporters like actresses Alicia Sliverstone and Mena Survari. Each of the women tweeted rallying cries to bring awareness to the day's events. Both Silverstone and Suvari each wrote: "Exciting news The
#LA fur ban is going before the council Tuesday, September 18th at 10 a.m. at City Hall! Join @PETA and other activists to show your support for the ban. Let’s make Los Angeles #FurFree."
According to a press release on PETA's website: "Today’s decision was a powerful one. When Los Angeles speaks, the world listens, and it’s now the largest and most notable city to tell the world that 'fur is dead' — but it’s not the only major city to take a stand. In March — following appeals from PETA and activists who attended numerous committee meetings and held a rally at city hall — the San Francisco Board of Supervisors also voted to ban fur sales."
As issues of sustainability move to the forefront of the industry, it's great to see that more and more brands and cities are willing to get involved in order to truly enact positive change.
