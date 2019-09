The Most WTF Moments From The Moschino Runway

At his spring 2019 show for Moschino, which featured just about every model du jour you can think of, a few looks were so left-field that they actually made the collection better. Inspired by Yves Saint Laurent and the couturiers of yesterday, the backdrop featured a 2-D studio complete with mock sketches in rainbows of magic-marker style scribbles. Sure, when designers want to have fun, referencing the '80s doesn't seem so far away anymore, but Scott lives in this headspace. He's sent trash down the runway and called it couture painted models blue and called them 'aliens' in an attempt to comment on the U.S. immigration crisis, and been i nspired by McDonald's . It's what makes us excited for his H&M debut come November. And it'll be what makes so many people standing in line waiting to get a piece of it having some of us who maybe don't "get it" asking: What for?