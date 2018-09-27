Samples Galore! Sephora's 10-Day Mystery Deal Starts Today

We could browse the aisles of Sephora forever. Around every corner there's a new product to try or a new brand we've never heard of. But there's one area of the floor plan we despise — the maze of travel-size samples you have to walk through before getting to the register. We've nicknamed that little area the "hall of horrors," because every time we see a mini that we must have, it raises our bill about $10. Obviously it's a challenge of will power that we fail again and again. That's why we love shopping online, where there's no wall of temptation set up on the checkout page. But this week, there is a way to get great samples from Sephora... for free.
Starting today on the brand’s website, members of the Beauty Insider program can get free samples with a purchase of $25 or more. There will be 10 days of surprises, with trial-size beauty products and bonuses revealed day by day, starting with the Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream on day one.
The whole thing is set up like a little game on the site. So, even though we don’t know exactly what the mystery samples are, we do have a few guesses based off the hints Sephora has given. The product on day four is going to be “infused with 24-carat gold.” That could be anything from Guerlain’s L’Or Radiance Primer, which leaves your skin with a luminous glow, to Farsali's Rose Gold Elixir, with actual gold flakes in the formula. The day five hint reads, “started as an NYC salon in 1977.” Well, looking at Bumble and Bumble’s history, it sounds like Sephora is planning to give away travel-size shampoos or conditioners from the mega hair brand.
Whether you can crack the clues about what will be included in Sephora’s latest offer or not, who doesn’t love a free sample? If you're a Beauty Insider, all you have to do is use code "MYSTERY10" to receive one of the deluxe samples with a $25 purchase. Scroll on over to Sephora’s site now to play the name-that-brand game. Ahead, shop 10 products under $30. Add one to your cart, and you'll be eligible for the mystery freebies.