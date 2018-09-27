Got A Sharpie? You Can Pull Off Fall's Coolest Nail Art Trend

At the Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week, models like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner walked out in ensembles that looked as if someone had scribbled a fat, black marker all over them — right down to their nails.
According to Miss Pop, the nail artist who came up with the zig-zag design inspired by the collection, the high-fashion version is actually pretty difficult to create. "To be honest, they're deceptively hard," Pop says. "I took a striper brush dipped in Essie Licorice, then I painted the letter U back and forth in two directions. That is incredibly easy with a pen, but so much harder with a brush."
That's why, if you're doing it at home, she recommends picking up a Sharpie marker instead. "You might have to go over it a few times because the black won't be as intense, but it works," Pop says. "What I would do is use a sheer nude or a clear polish, and then squiggle the black Sharpie over my nail and seal with a topcoat [once it's dry]."
Pop tried this once with hot pink and red markers and says the final result looked amazing. She says the base coat protects your nails from any damage, and also allows you to remove the Sharpie easily with regular nail polish remover.
Beyond the nails at Moschino, there's plenty of other scribble nail art out there — which is a relief for those of us who struggle with straight lines.